Trey Alexander named Big East Freshman of Week

By Brent Weber
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton’s freshman guard Trey Alexander came up big in the second half of Saturday’s comeback win over DePaul, and the Big East noticed.

The Bluejays guard from Oklahoma City was named Big East Freshman of the Week Monday.

Alexander averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in a pair of Creighton wins last week.

The Bluejays play next on Wednesday at Butler.

