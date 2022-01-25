Advertisement

Sioux City Police arrested man accused of robbery, suffered many cut wounds

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa. (WOWT) - Police in Sioux City arrested a man who’d suffered several cut wounds for robbery.

Kuyien Kang, 24, is accused of entering an apartment with two other men armed with a gun last Monday. The other men were apparently unarmed.

Police say Kang told people inside it was a robbery and hit one of them with a gun. One of the occupants then grabbed a sword and cut Kang.

The unarmed men ran off.

Police later found Kang suffering from cut wounds and they officially arrested him today.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder in connection to shooting
One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha mask mandate hearing: Judge hears arguments
City officials shut down Omaha apartment, tenants being kicked out
Crews determined cause of house fire in Omaha

Latest News

The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative...
City Council votes to adopt new city flag design
Omaha residents move out of apartment, city inspectors deem unlivable
BREAKING: Death penalty sought in Bellevue Sonic shooting
BREAKING: Death penalty sought in Bellevue Sonic shooting
6 News Update: Omaha apartment residents moving out
6 News Update: Omaha apartment residents moving out