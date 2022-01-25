Sioux City Police arrested man accused of robbery, suffered many cut wounds

SIOUX CITY, Iowa. (WOWT) - Police in Sioux City arrested a man who’d suffered several cut wounds for robbery.

Kuyien Kang, 24, is accused of entering an apartment with two other men armed with a gun last Monday. The other men were apparently unarmed.

Police say Kang told people inside it was a robbery and hit one of them with a gun. One of the occupants then grabbed a sword and cut Kang.

The unarmed men ran off.

Police later found Kang suffering from cut wounds and they officially arrested him today.

