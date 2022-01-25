Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Coldest day of the week ahead Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid air has settled in this morning with most of us in the single digits out the door. Thankfully the wind is light so the wind chills won’t dip much lower than the single digits below zero. It will be a struggle to warm this afternoon with a high near 20 degrees likely.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Another cold night is on the way tonight with lows in the single digits by Wednesday morning. But with a stronger southwest wind gusting to near 30 mph we’ll be able to warm into the 30s by the afternoon.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Warmer weather is likely for the rest of the week and the remainder of January. Highs in the 40s are likely starting Friday with a day or two possibly pushing 50 by the end of the month.

5 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is no threat of any precipitation until the middle of next week with a possible storm system around Groundhog Day.

