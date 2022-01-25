Omaha residents move out of apartment, city inspectors deem unlivable

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After receiving a notice last Friday, residents are moving out of an Omaha apartment building this evening.

City inspectors say they found conditions at the building near 25th & Jones unlivable.

Many residents had nowhere to go and for now, they’re being provided with a place to stay.

“They provided Together Inc and a couple of other places. They provide us with a hotel for a week, other than that we don’t know, we just got done paying rent and gotta work through I guess legal aid to get our security deposit back and I don’t know, I don’t know, it’s a madhouse today,” said Jeffrey Moore.

The building is in City Councilmember Danny Begley’s district. He along with many others want an investigation to see how the landlord let conditions deteriorate.

