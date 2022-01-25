Omaha Police looking for three suspects accused of robbing bakery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department are investigating a robbery at a bakery Sunday night

An employee told officers that one of the three suspects had a gun and demanded money from the register at the International Bakery near South 20th & Vinton Street.

The suspect took three employees’ belongings instead after becoming impatient and left, according to the release. The suspects are described as three men.

