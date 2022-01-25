Omaha police cruiser, SUV collide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two drivers, including an Omaha police officer, were taken to a hospital as a precaution after a crash Tuesday morning.

A police cruiser and an SUV collided at 52nd and Dodge around 2:30 a.m. leaving extensive damage to the front of the cruiser.

Police were unable to say who was at fault. The officer was traveling westbound and the SUV driver was heading southbound when they met.

