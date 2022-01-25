Advertisement

Omaha police cruiser, SUV collide

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two drivers, including an Omaha police officer, were taken to a hospital as a precaution after a crash Tuesday morning.

A police cruiser and an SUV collided at 52nd and Dodge around 2:30 a.m. leaving extensive damage to the front of the cruiser.

Police were unable to say who was at fault. The officer was traveling westbound and the SUV driver was heading southbound when they met.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha mask mandate hearing: Judge hears arguments
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Sarpy County seeking death penalty in November 2020 Sonic shooting
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 24 COVID-19 update: Nebraska hospitals concerned about increase in COVID patients
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday on charges related to the Jan....
Omaha man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

Crash
Elmwood crash kills Lincoln man
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Coldest day of the week ahead Tuesday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha woman in hopes of snagging mask offer has unexpected charges