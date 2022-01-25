LIVE: Omaha City Council hears comments on library plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Omaha City Council heard public comments about the plans to relocate the downtown library to a new “temporary” home and open a separate processing center.

The city is considering the 10-year lease at 14th and Jones streets, approved by the Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees last week. The city will also hear comments about the plan to locate the library’s processing center and administrative offices at 84th and Frederick streets.

The board’s decision paved the way for the downtown W. Dale Clark Library’s short move to a 110-year-old building at 14th and Jones streets, but some council members have had reservations about the temporary new location, such as parking and the lack of access to the ORBT bus line.

