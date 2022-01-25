Advertisement

Nebraska unemployment drops to new national low again, Iowa’s rate drops to 3.5%

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska’s unemployment rate dipped to a historic, national low once again last month.

The Nebraska Department of Labor reports a state unemployment rate of 1.7% in December.

Nebraska retained its spot as the state with the lowest rate, followed by Utah with a 1.9% rate and Oklahoma with 2.3%. Nebraska’s rate is also the lowest on record since data collection began in 1976, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state has kept the lowest rate through much of the pandemic. The November rate was 1.8%.

The December rate was even lower in Nebraska’s largest cities, with the Omaha area reporting a 1.6% rate, the Lincoln area reporting 1.1%, and the Grand Island area reporting 1.4%,

Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Tuesday that the rate was down from November’s 3.7% rate and reflected that 5,200 more people found jobs.

The percentage of Iowans in the labor force also increased slightly. Iowa’s rate was ranked 20th nationally.

The national unemployment rate for December was 3.9%.

