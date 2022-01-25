Nebraska man found dead after shooting, police standoff

ADAMS, Neb. (AP) - Law enforcement in the small southeastern Nebraska town of Adams has found a man dead after he allegedly shot his wife, then held officers at bay for several hours.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release that the events began late Monday night, when a woman called 911 to report her husband, Thomas Sharp, 40, had beaten her, pointed a gun at her, and shot her in the hand as she pushed the gun away. She and her children were able to flee the home.

Deputies and a patrol SWAT team surrounded the home and tried repeatedly to contact the man inside.

He was found hours later inside, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.