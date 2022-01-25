Advertisement

Monster Jam returns to Lincoln this Spring

Grave Digger at Monster Jam
Grave Digger at Monster Jam(Monster Jam)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monster Jam is returning to Lincoln for the first time since March 2019.

The event will be Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 1 online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office.

You can sign up now to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer at www.MonsterJam.com/en-US/preferred-customer-page to get early access to the pre-sale offer code to purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday.

Monster Jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

More information on the event is available here.

