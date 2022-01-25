Iowa mask mandate: Court OKs rule at schools with disabled students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday is allowing the state to enforce a law that prevents local schools from imposing mask mandates — but only in districts where there are no disabled students who need masks to protect them.

The court allowed a group of parents of disabled children, including Melissa Hadden of Council Bluffs, to pursue a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law altogether. Two members of a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Omaha on Tuesday sided with the parents and a disability rights group in concluding that their lawsuit can proceed in federal court.

The judges ultimately ruled that the parents will likely succeed in their lawsuit because failing to provide mask requirements likely violates the federal Rehabilitation Act.

The ACLU of Iowa called Tuesday’s decision “a win for students with disabilities who face serious harm from the threat of COVID-19.”

