Advertisement

Infant killed in Atlanta; mom says car caught in crossfire

Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.
Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.

The shooting happened near a convenience store Monday afternoon in the northwest section of the city.

The child’s mother told news outlets that she was driving near the store when she came upon a gunfight between people in two cars.

She said a bullet traveled into the back of her car and hit the baby. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the child was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder in connection to shooting
One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting
City officials shut down Omaha apartment, tenants being kicked out
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha mask mandate hearing: Judge hears arguments
Crews determined cause of house fire in Omaha

Latest News

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze
President Biden holds second meeting of the White House Competition Council.
Biden addresses inflation, rising costs
BREAKING: Death penalty sought in Bellevue Sonic shooting
BREAKING: Death penalty sought in Bellevue Sonic shooting
6 News Update: Omaha apartment residents moving out
6 News Update: Omaha apartment residents moving out
Omaha mask mandate decision expected Tuesday by noon
Omaha mask mandate decision expected Tuesday by noon