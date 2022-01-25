Huskers fans get printed tickets from last season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football ticketholders from last season should be receiving physical tickets in the mail to commemorate those replaced by electronic tickets last season.

Many fans bemoaned the absence of the tactile tickets for their personal collections.

The athletic department also announced that tickets for the spring game will go on sale next week, as well as other key ticket deadlines.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.