Advertisement

Huskers fans get printed tickets from last season

By Brent Weber
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football ticketholders from last season should be receiving physical tickets in the mail to commemorate those replaced by electronic tickets last season.

Many fans bemoaned the absence of the tactile tickets for their personal collections.

The athletic department also announced that tickets for the spring game will go on sale next week, as well as other key ticket deadlines.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting
Bellevue Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder in connection to shooting
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha mask mandate hearing: Judge hears arguments
City officials shut down Omaha apartment, tenants being kicked out
Crews determined cause of house fire in Omaha

Latest News

Big East Freshman of the Week
Trey Alexander named Big East Freshman of Week
Big Red Extra: Nebraska distributes commemorative tickets
Big Red Extra: Nebraska distributes commemorative tickets
Bluejays Extra: Trey Alexander Big East Freshman of the Week
Bluejays Extra: Trey Alexander Big East Freshman of the Week
Alan Huss
Creighton’s defense dominates the final 15 minutes, Jays beat DePaul 60-47