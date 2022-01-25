Husker fans get ready to travel to Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska football will face Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland for their season opener this August. This year, Husker fans can buy their ticket to the game starting next week, Jan. 31.

Steve Glenn, chairman of the board at Executive Travel, said he expects thousands of Husker fans to travel to Ireland for the game, and he said this is the best time of the year to book your flight and stay for the trip.

“If you want to go to Ireland, perfect weather, perfect time,” Glenn said.

Starting next Monday, Husker fans will have the opportunity to just buy their ticket for the game scheduled on Aug. 27. This allows them to book their flights and hotels separately, and travel independently.

“I think what this does is allow a lot of people to do unique tours that fit their calendars,” Glenn said.

Glenn said prices for flights are increasing 8% to 10% each month, and that it’s best to book your flight now.

“It’s only going to get more expensive everyday and every week and every month you wait,” Glenn said. “It will cost you more.”

Tickets for the game range between $175 to $340, with flights averaging around $1,000 and hotels costing between $100 and $300 a night.

“What we’re seeing internationally is a lot of the barriers that were put up for COVID-19 are now starting to come down, and we will have a much more open architecture so to speak to travel internationally,” Glenn said.

Tickets for the game can be purchased from the Athletic Ticket Office online.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.