Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warming back up after a chilly Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Tuesday we have another cold start ahead of us before warmer weather begins to build in... we start off in the single digits Wednesday morning and then warm to a high in the mid-30s thanks to a SW wind.

A N wind on Thursday will cause temperatures to fall through the afternoon, so Wednesday and Friday will be the most comfortable week days for outdoor plans or errands.

By the weekend we’ll really feel some relief! A ridge of high pressure pushes in a warm front from the west and will boost our highs into the 40s through Monday:

The forecast remains inactive and dry through the end of January but looking into early February there is some potential for change! We’ll keep an eye on next Tuesday and Wednesday as a system takes aim... there is still a lot of time for the track of the storm to change and models are undecided on the exact track and if it will be a warmer or colder storm for us. However, at this point they are in decent agreement over the timing and we’re planning on the potential for rain/snow Tuesday PM into Wednesday. Stay with us as we continue to track it:

