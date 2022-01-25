Advertisement

Elmwood crash kills Lincoln man

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RURAL ELMWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County sheriff’s office reported that a Lincoln man was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

First responders were directed to 286th and Havelock Avenue for an overturned vehicle in a ditch and waterway.

When they arrived just after 4 p.m. they found a 2004 Chevy Cavalier in the ditch. The driver had been ejected during the crash.

The victim was identified as Kyle Wainwright, 35, of Lincoln.

