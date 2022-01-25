Advertisement

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting
Bellevue Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder in connection to shooting
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha mask mandate hearing: Judge hears arguments
City officials shut down Omaha apartment, tenants being kicked out
Crews determined cause of house fire in Omaha

Latest News

Omaha woman in hopes of snagging mask offer has unexpected charges
A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
Omaha Police looking for three suspects accused of robbing bakery
Mask offer covers up charges for Omaha woman
Mask offer covers up charges for Omaha woman