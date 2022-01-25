Advertisement

Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.

Police said Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot just after 2:30 p.m. Monday while riding in a vehicle.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, praising police for their quick work in making an arrest.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.

He was found in Decatur and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha mask mandate hearing: Judge hears arguments
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Judge denies injunction on Omaha mask mandate
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Sarpy County seeking death penalty in November 2020 Sonic shooting
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday on charges related to the Jan....
Omaha man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out
Wednesday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warming back up after a chilly Tuesday
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Nebraska unemployment drops to new national low again, Iowa’s rate drops to 3.5%
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
Kansas governor calls for investigation into teen’s death