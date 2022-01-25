Advertisement

3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Alexandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez are charged in connection to the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.(Source: KRGV via CNN)
By KRGV Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHARR, Texas (KRGV) - Three young men are in custody on accusations of beating a Texas man and leaving him to die. Police say the incident happened after the victim was accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

Police arrested 18-year-old Alexandro Trevino, 17-year-old Christian Trevino and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez in connection to the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.

Police say Quintanilla was beaten with brass knuckles and put into the back of a truck. His body was found Thursday in a McAllen field.

The beating allegedly happened after the Trevino brothers found out a minor claimed they were inappropriately touched by Quintanilla at an RV park. Police say the brothers were enraged and confronted Quintanilla, resulting in a physical fight and multiple assaults.

Quintanilla suffered severe head trauma, and authorities believe he may have been alive when the suspects dumped him in the field.

“This investigation was complex, having multiple scenes. I am proud of how our detectives were able to put the pieces together in such a short time,” said Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey in a statement.

The three suspects were arraigned Sunday. All are charged with aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Christian Trevino and Melendez are also charged with capital murder.

Police say Quintanilla had an arrest warrant in an unrelated case for continuous sexual assault of a child and assault family violence.

