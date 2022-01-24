Advertisement

Three injured in Omaha sports bar shooting

(WOWT)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Jet Sports Bar on North 30th Street late Sunday night.

Dispatchers say an officer working off-duty advised shots had been fired at the location around 11:51 p.m., with at least one person hit by gunfire.

Police say that person was transported to UNMC with life-threatening injuries.

Another person was taken to UNMC by OFD after being found in a personal vehicle at 30th and Titus. And the third victim was reported as a walk-in at CHI. Both are believed to have injuries that are not life-threatening.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest updates.

