Sarpy County seeking death penalty in November 2020 Sonic shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Attorney’s office announced Monday that the county will seek the death penalty in the November 2020 shooting that left two restaurant employees dead and another two seriously hurt.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. of Omaha is facing charges in the Nov. 21, 2020, attack on the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In near 15th Street and Cornhusker Road. Authorities say he “threw an incendiary device, ignited materials in a rental truck and opened fire,” wounding four employees, two of whom died.

“I took these procedural steps today because I intend to seek the death penalty in this case,” Polikov said in a news release Monday. “I based my decision on the initial investigation as well as new information we received after the case was initially filed, which fit the aggravating circumstances necessary to seek the death penalty.”

Since jailed for the attack, Silva has also been charged with attacking another inmate.

