Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Cold front will send temps falling later today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mild and unusually warm morning is what most of us get with temps in the 30s and 40s. That’s all ahead of a front that will send temps falling steadily into the afternoon. The warmest part of the day may end up behind just before noon.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)
AM Flurries
AM Flurries(WOWT)

The cold front that moves through this morning could bring a few flurries in the 9am to noon window as the cooler air starts to move in. You’ll really start to notice the colder air after noon though with numbers falling through the 20s pretty quickly by the end of the afternoon.

North wind gusts could hit 30 mph late morning through the afternoon as the clouds clear out and those temps fall.

WInd Gusts
WInd Gusts(WOWT)

Wind chills will drop quite a bit as well. They should be in the lower teens as we round out the day.

Wind Chills
Wind Chills(WOWT)

This all leads to a cold start to the day Tuesday with lows in the single digits. It will be tough to warm Tuesday afternoon as well.

Highs in the teens Tuesday should recover a bit more on Wednesday.

3 Day FOrecast
3 Day FOrecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

