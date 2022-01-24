Omaha zoo gives name to its first elephant calf

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm welcoming in early January, the first elephant born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has been named.

The female African elephant calf is named Eugenia, which means noble or well-born according to the release. She’s currently 183 pounds and growing and is still nursing.

The mother Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant, gave birth to Eugenia on Jan. 7. The 21-year-old father, Callee, arrived at the zoo in 2019.

Officials say Eugenia is the first elephant born in the zoo’s 125-year history. A second African elephant calf is expected to arrive this winter as well.

The Elephant Herd Room is closed to the public at this time for the staff to look after the herd. Including Eugenia, there are seven elephants in the herd.

Kiki's calf now a name: Eugenia, which means “noble” or “well-born.” Eugenia received her name from the Grewcock... Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Monday, January 24, 2022

