Omaha mask mandate hearing: Judge hears arguments

Twelve days after it went into effect, Omaha's mask mandate gets its day in court Monday morning.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson filed a lawsuit saying that Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse unilaterally issued the mandate without approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and that Huse exceeded her authority under local and state law.

Douglas County District Court Judge Shelly Stratman is hearing the state’s case against the city’s mandate.

Minutes away from Judge Stratman hearing Attorney General's injunction case regarding Omaha's mask mandate. We are not allowed to live tweet - but have a camera here. We'll be able to share what happens when it's over. We're not expecting judge to rule right away. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/yOlgk11VjE — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) January 24, 2022

The city’s lawyers argue that Omaha has broad authority to enact ordinances, rules, and regulations because it has a metropolitan classification, especially when it comes to the health of its residents. The city also argues that just because the City Council took previous action doesn’t mean the city health director cannot act now.

The state filed arguments stating that there was no example where Omaha’s health director had imposed an infectious disease control measure, arguing that was proof Dr. Huse doesn’t have that power. He said in a news conference last week that Dr. Huse created a “fictitious” city health director in order to get around state law.

But the city wrote that, based on the AG’s argument, “the health director retains the authority to do anything and everything to address a pandemic but could never impose a mask ordinance. This is an extremely tortured interpretation of the law of preclusion.”

Dr. Huse issued the temporary mandate on Jan. 11, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. the next day, as a response to rapidly increasing cases, in an effort to fight escalating hospitalizations. She told the board of commissioners that morning: “This is not a decision I made lightly, this is not an easy decision at all. I know it’s going to create some waves. But this is a tool we have in our toolbox. We have research, evidence out there showing that masks decrease transmission.”

