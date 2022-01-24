Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced Monday to three months home detention, three years probation, and fines for his role as a social media influencer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

U.S. District Court District of Columbia Judge Dabney L. Friedrich on Monday sentenced Brandon Straka to 36 months probation, three months of home detention, a $5,000 fine, $500 in restitution, and $10 for a special assessment.

Straka pleaded guilty in October to engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct, which could have brought up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In the sentencing recommendation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia described Straka as a social media influencer who live-streamed his participation in the attack. It noted that Straka encouraged and celebrated the violence of the day but did not personally engage in violence or property destruction during the riot.

During a presentence interview with U.S. probation, Straka was described as having remorse for his actions and said, “if he could back in time, he would never have gone to Washington, D.C.” He described his conduct on Jan. 6 as “one of the stupidest and tragic decisions of his life.”

In a separate case, Straka was named with 34 other people and organizations including former President Trump, the Trump campaign, Stop the Steal organization, Roger Stone, and Proud Boys. The lawsuit on behalf of seven U.S. Capitol Police offices is seeking compensatory damages to be determined by a jury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder in connection to shooting
One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting
City officials shut down Omaha apartment, tenants being kicked out
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha mask mandate hearing: Judge hears arguments
Crews determined cause of house fire in Omaha

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the...
Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond
FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves...
Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77
Omaha man, pro-Trump influencer sentenced
Omaha man, pro-Trump influencer sentenced
Hearing over Omaha mask mandate lasts two hours
Hearing over Omaha mask mandate lasts two hours