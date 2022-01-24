Omaha man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced Monday to three months home detention, three years probation, and fines for his role as a social media influencer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

U.S. District Court District of Columbia Judge Dabney L. Friedrich on Monday sentenced Brandon Straka to 36 months probation, three months of home detention, a $5,000 fine, $500 in restitution, and $10 for a special assessment.

Straka pleaded guilty in October to engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct, which could have brought up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In the sentencing recommendation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia described Straka as a social media influencer who live-streamed his participation in the attack. It noted that Straka encouraged and celebrated the violence of the day but did not personally engage in violence or property destruction during the riot.

During a presentence interview with U.S. probation, Straka was described as having remorse for his actions and said, “if he could back in time, he would never have gone to Washington, D.C.” He described his conduct on Jan. 6 as “one of the stupidest and tragic decisions of his life.”

In a separate case, Straka was named with 34 other people and organizations including former President Trump, the Trump campaign, Stop the Steal organization, Roger Stone, and Proud Boys. The lawsuit on behalf of seven U.S. Capitol Police offices is seeking compensatory damages to be determined by a jury.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.