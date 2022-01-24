North Omaha non-profits, businesses see $192K funding boost

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 20 local non-profit organizations and small businesses are getting a funding boost, thanks to Omaha’s turn-back tax law.

The law comes from the Nebraska Convention Center Facility Financing Assistance Act - otherwise known as the bonds that pay for Omaha’s CHI Health Convention Center, which opened in 2003 as the Qwest Center.

Each year, 10% of the funds that go to the City of Omaha to pay the bonds are distributed to areas with “high concentration of poverty.”

“Basically to highlight historic assets in those areas, to draw and develop venues, historical venues, cultural venues to try to draw tourism,” says Chris Rodgers, a Douglas County Commissioner.

This year, $192,000 is going to businesses and non-profits that largely benefit the North Omaha community.

When the law was originally created, funds were only offered to non-profit organizations.

“This grant like I said, this money’s going to help people to learn about the mission and learn about what we’re really doing,” says Calvin Williams, the operational manager of Freedomtainment, the non-profit group behind Omaha’s Freedom Festival.

Freedomtainment was awarded one of the largest grants this year, $20,000 which will support this year’s Juneteenth celebration.

The money helps increase the organizations legitimacy and gives them a step up when it comes to providing the dozens of food, entertainment and educational resources the new festival brings.

“It’s been about how many people can we reach, and then educate about what Juneteenth is, and that way they can go back and educate and tell people around them what Juneteenth is,” Williams says.

This year is the first year that small businesses have been able to apply and be awarded the turn-back tax grants. That’s thanks to a revision made by Omaha senator Terrell McKinney.

Johnny T’s Bistro and Blues is one of the first businesses to receive the grant. The $10,000 will help the business open and renovate their second Omaha location in the historic north Omaha 24th street district.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity that there’s programs out there to help small businesses, and we want to put it right back in the community from providing jobs in this underserved culinary area so to speak,” says John Tierre, the owner of Johnny T’s.

McKinney’s changes to the law also shifted who is on the board to make the decisions on who receives grants. It added two citizen members to the board, as well as senators, however senators are not voting members, Commissioner Rodgers adds.

Rodgers says including small businesses in the will also help restore the historic heart of north Omaha and get businesses to where they need to be to remain successful after the convention center bonds are eventually paid off.

“It’s important to be able to draw those attractions that when people are down on this end of town, they have those attractions that hopefully they can come spend money in the district, create jobs, and turn over a dollar here,” Rodgers says.

“You know, they like to refer to it [north Omaha] as a food desert, well we want to fix that,” Tierre says. ‘We want to come in and actually bring a quality product and set the standard for north Omaha.”

Recipients of this year’s grants are:

African American Empowerment Network - $9,000 awarded to support the 2022 Christmas in the Village, an event celebrating arts and culture.

BeAmbi & Company - $5,000 awarded for equipment and supplies in a physical space to facilitate community passion projects for aspiring creatives.

Black Men United - $5,000 awarded to support local activities related to a sister cities partnership with Accra, Ghana.

Black Votes Matter/ 4.Urban.org - $5,000 awarded to support North Omaha tours designed to increase tourism, and cultural and historical understanding.

Center for Holistic Development - $10,000 awarded to provide cultural experiences for youth and families participating in the Urban Youth BOLT program.

Completely KIDS - $5,000 awarded to provide children and family academic and enrichment programming in partnership with The Salvation Army.

Culxr House - $10,000 awarded to support cultural economics programing for North Omaha artists and entrepreneurs.

Elite Hustle Trucking Co. - $10,000 awarded to support costs associated with entry into the trucking and logistics industry.

Freedomtainment - $20,000 awarded to support Freedom Festival 2022: A Celebration of Juneteenth.

Great Plains Black History Museum - $10,000 awarded to support the Museum’s 2022 Community Exhibits and Presentations.

Johnny T’s Bar and Grill (Norma Ruth’s Restaurant) - $10,000 awarded to support the renovation of a former car service building in the historic 24th street corridor into a full-service restaurant.

Juneteenth Nebraska - $5,000 awarded to support 2022 Juneteenth activities, including a N. 24th Street Festival, in partnership with Freedomtainment.

Metro Area Youth Services (MAYS) - $11,000 awarded to support Hood to the Wood, which provides an opportunity for youth to learn to work together in adverse situations on a week-long outdoor adventure trip.

Native Omaha Days Organizing Committee (Omaha Economic Development Corporation) - $22,000 awarded to resolve costs related to the 2021 Native Omaha Days Festival.

Parker Youth Inc. - $10,000 awarded to support Another Option program, providing wrestling, mentoring, counseling, and educational direct to youth.

Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) – $5,000 awarded to support of the North Omaha Baseball Prevention Program at Miller and Kountze Parks.

RISE Academy - $5,000 awarded to support the operational costs of the RISE Business Academy, which provides entrepreneurial training to formerly incarcerated Nebraskans.

Union for Contemporary Art - $15,000 awarded to support the Union’s 2022 Exhibition and Performing Arts seasons.

UNTAMED - $10,000 awarded to support Untamed Community Program, creating a safe and positive space to feed hot meals in the community.

24th Street Corridor Alliance - $10,000 awarded to support renovations to LeFlore’s business

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.