Advertisement

New mother fights for life against COVID, despite being vaccinated

By Alex Gibbs and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A new mother in Texas is fighting for her life against COVID-19, despite being vaccinated.

Alexandra Chandler tested positive for COVID before an emergency C-section, according to KWTX.

After giving birth to her son, Beau and returning home, both were sent back to the hospital a few days later for shortness of breath, only for her to be intubated and experience a double pneumothorax where both lungs collapse.

“I just want more time with her because I’ve never spent this amount of time without her being at home,” her husband, James Chandler said.

Beau is doing better, but Alexandra is still fighting for her life.

“Alex and I have been to church together and I know that she would stand by faith through any of this,” her friend Brittany Rodriquez said. “As disappointing as the prognosis is, I’m hoping for a miracle still and I won’t stop praying for one because I know it can happen.”

Family and friends say her story has gone viral on social media. They have started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 KWTX Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder in connection to shooting
One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting
City officials shut down Omaha apartment, tenants being kicked out
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha mask mandate hearing: Judge hears arguments
Crews determined cause of house fire in Omaha

Latest News

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Facebook parent Meta creates powerful AI supercomputer
Omaha zoo gives name to its first elephant calf
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Judges approve special grand jury in Georgia election probe
FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves...
Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension