Gov. Ricketts proclaims School Choice Week in Nebraska, proposal failed in legislature

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some state senators who support school choice say they will be more proposals to the legislature this session.

“I stand firm in helping this get across the finish line, this is something that Nebraska has talked about for too many years but it’s time to act,” said Sen. Joni Albrecht.

“We are going to take this all the way through the session,” said Sen. Lou Ann Linehan.

LB 364, a bill that would have given tax breaks to those offering scholarships so low-income children could attend private school failed in the legislature this year.

For years students, parents, and supporters of school choice have rallied in the state capitol. An effort to give parents the chance to educate their children in public or private institutions.

“I’m going to proclaim school choice week here in Nebraska, January 23rd through the 29th.”

Monday, to celebrate National School Choice Week, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation. Proclaiming School Choice Week in the state.

“We are one of the two states that doesn’t have a school choice option and I believe its important that we create that opportunity for all of our students that it shouldn’t be your zip code that determines how you get an education,” said Ricketts.

But there are educators who say this legislation is not necessary. Tim Royers is President of the Millard Education Association.

“I think one of the things that people don’t realize is public schools in Nebraska are very different than public schools in other states and the fact is we already have choice it’s just our choice is built into our existing public school system,” said Royers.

Royers says taxpayers’ money would be better spent making sure public schools in each and every neighborhood are stronger.

“We’re talking about how we’re having a shortage of adequate teachers and psychologists, and other professionals within our public school, now is not the time to siphon off resources towards other systems if anything we need to strengthen our public schools to make sure they’re even stronger.”

The Nebraska State Education Association stands against the proposal, they say the school choice proposal is an effort to undermine public schools by issuing vouchers. The NSEA says vouchers take dollars from our public schools to fund private schools at taxpayers’ expense.

NSEA officials say they plan to be in Lincoln to testify against any school choice bill that comes before lawmakers.

