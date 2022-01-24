Four adults arrested in Lincoln after multiple failed traffic stops

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Four adults ranging from 23-33 have been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol with help from the Lincoln Police after multiple failed traffic stops Saturday night.

Troopers arrested Nyagoa Mading, 24, Gatdet Yiel, 33, Buay Chuol, 23, and Diew Deng, 24, for obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Mading and Yiel are from Lincoln and Chuol and Deng are from West Des Moines.

NSP troopers found promethazine, marijuana, and a loaded gun which they say were thrown from a car.

The incident started when a trooper attempted a traffic stop near 9th and O streets when they noticed a lit cigarette thrown out of a Volkswagen Passat while going south on I-180 into downtown Lincoln according to the release. The car continued but officials say the trooper didn’t initiate a chase because of public safety.

Another traffic stop was attempted but this time with a Lincoln officer and again the car continued and went into a neighborhood. The car crashed near 6th and Sumner about two minutes later and all four adults left the scene.

They were all found and taken into custody without incident and authorities say all four were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.