Midlands International Auto Show rolls in Omaha for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Basketball isn’t the only thing going on at the CHI Health Center Saturday.

The Midlands International Auto Show rolled in on Friday and will be here all weekend.

“Just a lot of cool features on a lot of cars down here.”

A variety of cars and brands fill up the room for people to check out. Some are here just to look and enjoy what type of rides are here.

But some are here to consider getting a new set of keys.

“There’s a lot of people looking to buy a car and there are a little hard to come by right now and so it’s fun for them to come down and actually see them and come get them and then they make a buying decision,” said Tam Webb, Director of the Midlands International Auto Show.

The perk of this event is people are actually able to get a real feel of what the car would be like if they were to own it.

“It really makes a difference for people to be able to see the car, touch it, get in it, see if it fits their family and lifestyle and make a decision.”

For some car dealers on hand, they really enjoy seeing people’s reactions to the newest and latest car models.

“To see customers’ actual reactions to the new Tundra, the new features, the new styling, it’s great.”

Sales Managers like Meg says their goal is to show what they have to offer and help guide them to what they want.

“Really just letting the people in the community see the vehicles so that they can go to their local dealership whichever one they want and purchase their vehicles of their dreams,” said Meg McPherson, Toyota Sales Manager.

It’s a plus that she and others can interact with customers face to face.

“I don’t get to spend time with customers all the time so what I do is just a great blessing to spend time with people, answer their questions, get to hear their actual concerns that they have so I can go back with that to my superiors and continue to make a better product.

If you weren’t able to catch the show the last couple of days, don’t worry. The last day of the car show will be Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

