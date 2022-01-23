Husker volleyball unveils ice cream flavor to give back

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday, the Husker volleyball team unveiled their limited edition ice cream flavor at 402 Creamery.

The partnership helped raise money for The Hope Venture, a non-profit based in Lincoln.

Husker volleyball senior Nicklin Hames said Saturday’s event at 402 Creamery was truly a team effort, and a way to give back to those who have supported the team.

“The local businesses gives us so much and they’ve supported us before even NIL, and so to give back to them and bring awareness to their businesses or bring awareness to the non-profits it’s really special,” Hames said.

Hames, Kayla Caffey, Lexi Rodriguez, Annika Evans and Ally Batenhorst curated a limited edition ice cream flavor to benefit The Hope Venture.

Cynci Petersen, director of The Hope Venture, said the non-profit focuses on bringing people out of extreme poverty around the globe.

“We do education and health projects overseas from vocational training for women and empowering them, to sponsoring kids in schools, to mom kits for women that need to give birth and are needing a safe delivery,” Petersen said. “So all kinds of things to keep people healthier and escape poverty.”

402 Creamery’s owner, Tyler Mannix, said 50% of proceeds from every pint and a dollar of every scoop of the teams flavor “bump, set, scoop” will go directly to the non-profit.

The team signed autographs and took photos with hundreds of fans while they raised money for a good cause.

“I’ve actually worked with The Hope Venture before on some other stuff and I love what they’re doing,” Hames said. “We decided as a group that they would be the best non-profit to work with and then we got it all set up, they have some people out here today. We’re making some money for them which I’m really happy about and this is what it’s all about.”

As for the turnout, the girls stayed late to make sure and meet every fan.

“It’s been a lot, it’s been really good,” Mannix said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better day. I think everybody who came out really enjoyed it, and it seems like the girls really enjoyed it too so that’s awesome.”

