David’s Morning Forecast - Cold blast to start the day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a brief thaw Saturday afternoon and overnight with temperatures in the 40s, Winter is back this morning as strong north winds blast cold air back into the region. Temperatures have fallen from near 45° at Midnight, into the teens around the metro. Gusty winds will produce wind chills in the single digits through the early morning hours. Winds will back off this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Highs will rebound back into the middle 30s, but it will certainly be chillier than yesterday.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast (WOWT)

The cold blast doesn’t last too long, as mild air tries to push back in overnight and Monday. That’ll keep overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30 for the metro. Temperatures should jump into the low 40s by the lunch hour, but that warmth likely will not last long. Another strong cold front will blast through by early afternoon, leading to sharply dropping temperatures. It’s likely that readings will fall into the mid or even low 20s by 6pm. Temperatures plunge all the way to around 6 by Tuesday morning, with wind chills likely dipping below zero at times.

Another Cold Blast Monday (WOWT)

Cold weather will settle in for Tuesday, with highs only around 20 degrees. We’ll dip back into the single digits Tuesday night, but milder air starts to return Wednesday with highs climbing back into the 30s. Yet another cold front will push through Thursday, with dropping temperatures likely in the afternoon. The temperatures roller coaster will continue right on into the weekend, with generally dry conditions expected right into next week.

