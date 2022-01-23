David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid air returns Monday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strong cold front dropped temperatures this morning into the teens around the metro with wind chills in the single digits. Thankfully the winds dropped off for the afternoon, but clouds skies kept us on the chilly side. Temperatures only rebounded into the upper 20s around most of the metro despite a south breeze. We’ll likely hold steady in the upper 20s to around 30 for most of the evening, but temperatures may actually rise a few degrees into the 30s by morning as stronger southwest to west winds increase.

Monday's Forecast - Falling temperatures in the afternoon (WOWT)

Warmer air will try to push in on Monday, warming us into the upper 30s by the lunch hour, but the mild weather will be short-lived. Another powerful cold front will blast through by early afternoon, tanking temperatures back into the 20s by 6pm.

Wind chills Monday evening fall into the single digits for the Omaha metro. (WOWT)

Gusty winds will also produce frigid wind chills that fall back into the single digits by early evening. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight, with lows around 4 in the metro. Parts of western Iowa and northwest Nebraska may dip below zero by early Tuesday.

After a frigid morning, Tuesday afternoon will remain quite cold, with highs only around 20 in Omaha. Lows fall back into the single digits Tuesday night, but we start to moderate a little on Wednesday with highs jumping back into the middle 30s. Thursday will feature another midday cold front, meaning a high in the middle 30s around Noon, with temperatures falling back into the 20s by evening. Perhaps a stronger warmer trend building our way by the upcoming weekend, with highs back in the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday! The forecast remains dry through at least the net 7 days.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.