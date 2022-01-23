Advertisement

Crews determined cause of house fire in Omaha

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a house fire Saturday night.

Officials say the fire is accidental because of an electrical event. Crews were able to find the fire in the attic when responding to reports of smoke near S 120th Street.

The fire was under control in under five minutes and there are no reported injuries. People in the home were able to leave before the firefighters came to the scene.

There’s an estimated dollar loss of $10,500.

