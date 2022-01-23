Creighton’s defense dominates the final 15 minutes, Jays beat DePaul 60-47

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Without Greg McDermott due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols Creighton found itself trailing by ten points, 38-28 with 15:45 to go. Not an ideal situation, but in that moment when the team needed to find a way, it did. Creighton answered by holding the Blue Demons scoreless for eight minutes, part of a 17-0 Bluejays run that led to a 60-47 win. DePaul only scored nine points over the final 15 minutes and they were outscored 37-15 in the second half.

So proud of the guys in the Baby Blues today. That type of grit and belief in each other will serve us well moving forward!#RDJ — Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) January 23, 2022

Ryan Kalkbrenner led everyone with 18 points on 6-8 shooting plus 6-7 at the free-throw line. Trey Alexander scored 12 points off the bench in 26 minutes, another game with significant minutes for the freshman.

Creighton will head to Butler Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. start.

