Bellevue Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder in connection to shooting

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting of a woman Saturday.

Lovell Jones Jr., 43, was arrested for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and first-degree domestic assault.

A 31-year-old woman was taken to UNMC where she later succumbed to her injuries of multiple gunshot wounds according to the release. The Bellevue Police and fire departments found the woman when responding to a shooting near W 21st Ave and Jefferson Street.

Officials say Jones is lodged at the Sarpy County Jail and in this open and ongoing investigation, there’s no further information at this time such as identifying the victim due to notifying the next of kin.

Authorities advise people to call the Bellevue Police Department at 402-293-3100 or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867) to give information.

