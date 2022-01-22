Advertisement

Wisconsin man accused of fatal shooting arrested in northeast Iowa

Court documents say Hughes shot and killed a woman, and shot and injured his teenaged daughter...
Court documents say Hughes shot and killed a woman, and shot and injured his teenaged daughter before fleeing a Milwaukee, Wisconsin home on Jan. 6.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A Wisconsin man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting in Milwaukee has been arrested following an hours-long standoff in northeastern Iowa.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 47-year-old Simone Hughes, of Milwaukee, was arrested Wednesday morning at a Waterloo, Iowa, home after he held officers at bay for eight hours in sub-zero temperatures.

Milwaukee Police say Hughes was wanted on first-degree intentional homicide for the Jan. 6 shooting death of 41-year-old Quinette Walters outside their Milwaukee home. Police say Hughes then shot and injured his 14-year-old daughter as she fled the home.

