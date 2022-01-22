Advertisement

Trial of man accused of killing Iowa trooper to be moved

(Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) - The trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa state trooper will be moved out of Grundy County but the new location has not yet been decided.

Attorneys for 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang argued the trial should be moved because it would be difficult to find an unbiased jury in Grundy County. Lang is charged with murder and two other counts in the April death of State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported prosecutors did not object to moving the trial. During a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors argued against a defense motion to have a separate trial on a charge of assault on a peace officer. A judge took that issue under advisement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City officials shut down Omaha apartment, tenants being kicked out
Gretna football players hoist the Class A state championship trophy after the team beat...
Gretna school district responds to NSAA football championship ruling
Authorities said West Center Road would be closed at 252nd Street for some time following a...
Crash west of Omaha forces West Center Road detour
The name of the victim has not been released.
Fatal overnight crash in northwest Omaha
Westbound Interstate 80 at Q
Interstate 80 traffic backs up after crash at Q Street

Latest News

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Bond set in 1 county for Missouri boarding school doctor
Court documents say Hughes shot and killed a woman, and shot and injured his teenaged daughter...
Wisconsin man accused of fatal shooting arrested in northeast Iowa
Conservative Nebraska Sen. Groene sponsors medical pot bill
Omaha's Saturday Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Warming up to start the weekend