Omaha Police looking for suspect, accused of tobacco & liquor store robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a store robbery Saturday.

An employee at Jack’s Discount Tobacco & Liquor near North 120th Street told police a man demanded money after walking into the store and showing a black pistol. The man is described as 5′10-6′, in his 20s, brown hair, brown eyes, 160-180 lbs, and was wearing a gray jacket and gray pants.

The suspect left after getting an unknown amount of money.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information. There’s an eligible reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.