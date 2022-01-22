M.U.D. must act today, plan for tomorrow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “This is a continuous process. There’s no end to it. The main that was installed in front of your house, one day that needs to be replaced.”

Staying ahead of the inevitable is what M.U.D.’s Director of Infrastructure Integrity, Engineer Masa Niiya, faces every day.

In 2021, Metropolitan Utilities District replaced more than 14 miles of high-risk water mains in over 30 different project areas. They have plans to replace 16 miles in 2022, with projections planned out over the next five years.

“We’re doing more than just going out there to replace the main,” Niiya said. “We want to attack this from different areas and use different tools because water main replacement is so expensive and there’s not a single answer to it all.”

Making those decisions means assessing the risks in every water main under their charge, including some 100 years old, using data from a variety of sources and tools. They’re looking for the answers to two questions, where are the highest risks of failure and what are the consequences of failure?

“When we’re looking at the consequence we’re looking at ‘Does it affect a major roadway?’” Niiya said. “‘How many customers are we talking about? Are they critical customers? Does it impact the water system as a whole?’”

The technology is constantly improving, whether it’s more efficient and less destructive techniques like pipe bursting or through condition assessment technology such as the PICA snake., which uses MRI-like measurements to be sure they’re replacing what needs to be replaced. They used PICA in a recent study of mains on the Dodge Street corridor between Children’s and Methodist hospitals.

”The easy answer would be let’s just go ahead and replace it, that water mains 70 years old,” Niiya said. “Well, we’ve never had a break on it. Should we spend money on that main? So that’s why we’re using condition assessment technology in situations like that and other high consequence corridors where we want to catch it before a break occurs.”

M.U.D. is repairing 500 to 600 water main breaks each year. As for those day-to-day worries, Niiyah says a dryer winter isn’t necessarily good for the water mains.

”This year without having snow cover, that actually impacts us more,” he said. “The snow actually creates a blanket for the ground, protecting it from the frost pushing down further, so the cold temps without having much snow is actually worse for our water mains.”

