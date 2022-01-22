Advertisement

Missouri man charged with murder in Des Moines killing

Tony Wayne Hyde, 52.
Tony Wayne Hyde, 52.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Charges against a Missouri man accused in a deadly Iowa attack have been upgraded.

The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release that an amended charge of first-degree murder was filed Friday against 52-year-old Tony Wayne Hyde. He was arrested in September after a Polk County deputy witnessed 62-year-old Timothy Guy Thacker being assaulted and stopped to intervene.

Thacker had sustained serious head and facial injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died five days later.

Hyde was booked into the Polk County Jail on a felony count accusing him of causing serious injury. The decision to upgrade the charge was made after Thacker’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

