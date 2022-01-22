Lincoln squirrels scamper away with freshly-baked cookies; bakery comes to the rescue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this week, a social media post received hundreds of views when Lincoln squirrels were caught eating treats meant for someone else. The culprits made their way around Facebook, but the company behind the treats are making up for it.

What was meant to be a celebratory treat from The Warm Cookie turned into a snack for some Lincoln squirrels. But what could’ve ruined someone’s day, turned into a joke for thousands with a happy ending.

When Brinn Williams got home to her delivery from The Warm Cookie, she did not expect what she saw.

“I pull up and I see this squirrel sitting there and I thought there’s no way they ate through that,” Williams said.

Williams said the cookies were delivered just minutes before she got home, but it was enough time for squirrels to take full advantage. So, William’s took to social media to share the unfortunate event in a humorous way.

“I didn’t think much of it and it kind of spiraled from there,” Williams said.

As the post brought in hundreds of views, employees at The Warm Cookie came across it and knew what they needed to do for the long-time customer.

“When I saw that I said ‘oh it’s Brinn, don’t worry we’ll take care of her we’ll make sure we make this right,’” said Sharice Kucera, owner of The Warm Cookie. “And then everybody started liking it and it was so fun.”

Kucera said it couldn’t have happened at a better time.

“It happened to be perfect because this is actually Squirrel Appreciation Week,” Kucera said.

As a way to honor the squirrels, The Warm Cookie sent a box of squirrel approved treats to Williams, along with another fresh batch of cookies.

“Two days later The Warm Cookie came back with another fresh dozen and then this time they had a box full of super expensive nuts for the squirrels,” Williams said. “I set it out for them and within about 20 minutes they were digging through there, ate all of the nuts already they’re all gone.”

Williams followed up with a second social media post about The Warm Cookies’ generous gift for her and her furry neighbors that got thousand of likes.

“The fact that they just had fun with it and shared it for other people, I think it’s brought joy to so many,” Kucera said. “Hundreds and hundreds of people here that we just appreciate that everyone is willing to have fun

On Friday, The Warm Cookie gave out an “ultimate squirrel treat box” for other squirrels to enjoy, as Friday is National Squirrel Appreciation Day.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.