Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warming up with our next cool down in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We began to warm up today with highs pushing back into the 20s and low 30s... increasing clouds have brought in the chance for a few snow showers moving into the Metro Friday evening. Accumulation is not a concern with the best window between 6-8 PM:

We’ll keep the warm up going for the weekend with highs back to the mid-upper 30s! Sunday will be breezier, so Saturday may be best for outdoor plans.

By Monday we’ll have made the climb back to the mid 40s ahead of our next cold front. Monday will be windy at times as the front drops in from the N bringing in a chill, back to the teens, Tuesday. After Tuesday we’ll begin to warm back up with 40s returning by Thursday of next week.

Although we have an active forecast where our temperatures are concerned, there isn’t much in the way of moisture this week... a few systems skirt the area but don’t provide much of a chance for meaningful rain or snow locally. We’ll keep an eye on the chance for some light snow showers or flurries Friday night into Saturday mainly N of the Metro with moisture missing us again on Sunday. Right now, no major system are in sight and we’ll likely finish the month on a fairly dry note. Feel free to hit the car wash this weekend:

