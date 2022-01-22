Advertisement

David’s Morning Forecast - Warming up to start the weekend

By David Koeller
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A nice change of pace with the forecast today, starting off more than 20 degrees warmer than the last few mornings. Readings around the metro in the 20s this morning as opposed to the single digits. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning, though a few clouds will roll in this afternoon. With the sunshine, temperatures will warm into the mid-30s by the lunch hour, with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s to low 40s for most of the metro. We could warm to around 43 in Omaha, a nice little thaw today. Temperatures stay mild through the evening, staying near 40 through at least 10pm.

Omaha's Saturday Forecast
Omaha's Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

Another cold blast will arrive around Midnight, with gusty north winds kicking back in. The north winds will take temperatures from near 40, down to around 15 by Sunday morning. Wind chills will likely fall into the single digits once again to start the day. After some morning clouds, sunshine will return Sunday afternoon along with temperatures trying to warm back up. We’ll likely wind up in the middle 30s around the metro, but 40s and 50s will spread across parts of central Nebraska.

Sunday Morning Wind Chills
Sunday Morning Wind Chills(WOWT)

That warmer air moves back in briefly for Monday, with highs jumping back into the 40s for Monday, ahead of another cold blast Monday afternoon that will drop us into the single digits by Tuesday morning. The cold blast will keep us in the 20s for Tuesday, but temperatures rebound once again Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of another push of cold air to end the week.

