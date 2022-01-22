David’s Evening Forecast - Mild evening, cold blast overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine this morning into the early afternoon along with a southwest breeze help to bring us a little thaw across the metro. Temperatures warmed into the middle 40s for most areas west of the Missouri River. East of the river in Iowa, lingering snow cover kept temperatures cooler, only warming into the mid and upper 30s. The southwest wind will keep things mild around the metro through the evening, with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 40s through at least 10pm. We may actually still be near 40 degrees at Midnight before another cold blast arrives early Sunday morning.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Strong north winds kicking in early Sunday will drop temperatures back into the teens to start the day, likely dipping to around 17 in Omaha. Wind chills will fall off into the single digits across eastern Nebraska, with some wind chills near zero in western Iowa. The cold start will lead into a chilly afternoon, with highs likely only topping out in the low 30s for the metro. However, warmer air will still be lurking just to our west, with highs potentially reaching 50 degrees for areas like Hastings and Grand Island. Columbus and Lincoln will likely see highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday morning wind chills near 7 degrees for Omaha, near zero across western Iowa. A little warmer for Lincoln and Falls city, wind chills in the teens. (WOWT)

Warmer weather tries to surge back in on Monday, highs jump back into the low 40s in the metro. However, that will be short-lived as another cold front blasts through in the afternoon, taking temperatures on yet another roller coaster ride. We’ll likely go from low 40s around Noon, back into the 20s by the evening, with temperatures continuing to drop into the single digits by Tuesday morning. Wind chills will likely dip below zero for some to start the day. We only warm in the low 20s Tuesday afternoon, with single digits again Wednesday morning. More big swings in temperatures are expected through the rest of the week, but the forecast remains dry for the foreseeable future!

