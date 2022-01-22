Advertisement

City officials shut down Omaha apartment, tenants being kicked out

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha apartment building so unlivable, the tenants are getting kicked out.

“I don’t know what we’re gonna do,” said Jeffery Moore.

“We had no notice whatsoever from the landlord. We’re in dire straights here,” said Rob Toscano.

Residents at an apartment complex near 25th & Jones are being kicked out after a city inspection found conditions to be unlivable.

“A lady from outreach came and told everybody they’re going to shut it down Monday and nobody has a place to go, or nobody has plans, we just paid rent,” said Moore.

The city says it doesn’t take decisions like this lightly and in order to deem a building uninhabitable, there has to be life safety issues.

“I still don’t have half my electricity, let alone,” said Toscano.

“No running heat,” said Deana.

“No running heat, no running air conditioner, the water dripping, it rains in my house,” said Toscano.

“So I had to tape off my doorway because they’re the biggest rooms so I had to use the smallest room, which would be my hallway, just to conserve heat. And I have to use space heaters to stay warm,” said Deana.

”My toilet is not even bolted to the floor.”

“As an individual, I’m scared for myself,” said Deana.

“I’m terrified,” said Toscano.

“But we got families here. People with children, where are they gonna go?” said Deana.

Residents tell 6 News the landlord hasn’t been properly maintaining the building. The attempt to get in contact with the listed property owner was unsuccessful.

“I don’t know, it’s just, a shame that everybody’s gotta go through this,” Moore.

