Bond set in 1 county for Missouri boarding school doctor

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - A judge set bond for a doctor accused of child sex crimes involving students at a Missouri boarding home but it is unclear if he will be released from jail.

Greene County Circuit Judge Ronald Carrier on Tuesday set a $250,000 bond for David Smock and ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring device if he is released.

However, Smock also faces charges in Cedar County. The Kansas City Star reports a Cedar County judge has not issued a decision on whether Smock should be given bond in that county.

Smock faces a total of 11 child sexual abuse counts involving residents of Agape Board School.

