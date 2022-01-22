Advertisement

19-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting in Waterloo

The logo for the Waterloo Police Department.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in a deadly Waterloo shooting.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Eugene Octavius Love Jr., 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $100,000, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police wrote in court records that Love is suspected of shooting into a vehicle in which 18-year-old Courtney Lamont Harris was seated before driving off. Police said Harris died at the scene.

