Shine the Light on Hunger campaign in Omaha metro surpasses goal of over $3M

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The food bank has more groceries to move to pantries across Nebraska and western Iowa.

The 15th annual Shine the Light on Hunger campaign was a major success.

This morning officials from Conagra Brands thanked everyone involved who worked through a pandemic to provide food for those in need.

“The entire team has been on the front lines of the pandemic these past two years and deserves our profound appreciation for providing our neighbors with consistent access to nutritious food while doing everything possible to keep its employees, volunteers, and clients safe,” said Rick Hansen, Conagra Brands.

“Shine the Light on Hunger shows that we all care about our neighbors, we are so aware for the last two years now the pandemic has created great need for families throughout the region served by the Food Bank for the Heartland,” said Mayor Jean Stothert.

Not only did people donate money and food, but many also donated their time. Packing up groceries to help thousands of families, seniors, and veterans.

Brian Barks President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland says this generosity must continue after the holidays.

“The issue that we are trying to solve is someone who is needing food around Thanksgiving and Christmas, there’s folks out there who need it in June, July, May, September, the problem is it’s constant,” said Barks.

Even people with jobs are having a hard time putting food on the table.

“What we know about the pandemic is it really impacted lower-wage earners, what we also know about lower-wage earner also when they fall behind they dig themselves a hole, its difficult to get out and people are having to make really hard choices on whether to pay rent or buy food.”

Barks says he has not seen the need for food assistance drop off and he says it’s critical that we continue to give. He looks back on history to try to determine when the need for help with food will decline.

“If it took 10 years for us to dig out from underneath the great recession, it’s going to take that long for what the pandemic has caused.”

The 2021 Shine the Light on Hunger campaign also generated more than $3 million in financial donations.

