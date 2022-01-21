Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Frigid morning but we will warm more today and this weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cold single digit temps yet again this morning will feel like the double digits below zero at times as you are starting the day. It will warm a bit more today but it likely won’t even feel “warm” at any point. Highs in the 20s are in the forecast.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

While it will be warmer, the south wind will add a bite to the air all day long. Wind chills at best will be in the mid teens this afternoon. South wind gusts up near 30 mph are possible most of the day.

Friday Wind
Friday Wind(WOWT)
Wind Chill Forecast
Wind Chill Forecast(WOWT)

A few flurries are possible after 4pm this evening but they shouldn’t cause any issues. Then some warmer air will try to move in for the weekend. Highs in the 30s are expected leading to a little slow melting.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police officer on leave
Omaha Police captain placed on administrative leave
13th & Spring Lake in Omaha
Man shot multiple times on Omaha street
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Omaha mask mandate hotline
Douglas County streamlines mask mandate input into unofficial poll
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Jan. 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 419 hospitalizations, 21 pediatric patients

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Warm up through Monday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Thawing back out by the weekend
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Brutal cold locked in today as we look forward to a warmer weekend.