Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Frigid morning but we will warm more today and this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cold single digit temps yet again this morning will feel like the double digits below zero at times as you are starting the day. It will warm a bit more today but it likely won’t even feel “warm” at any point. Highs in the 20s are in the forecast.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

While it will be warmer, the south wind will add a bite to the air all day long. Wind chills at best will be in the mid teens this afternoon. South wind gusts up near 30 mph are possible most of the day.

Friday Wind (WOWT)

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

A few flurries are possible after 4pm this evening but they shouldn’t cause any issues. Then some warmer air will try to move in for the weekend. Highs in the 30s are expected leading to a little slow melting.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

